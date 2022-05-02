Some workers at this year’s Labour Day Celebrations at Freedom Statue in Lusaka on May 1, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

TODAY’S workers are not living in an age of rising prosperity. Poverty remains on the rise because workers no longer have a disposable income to talk about. Wages and prices for basic needs are chasing each other. Fuel prices have been pushed several times higher than ever imagined. Today, it’s just as hard for a low earning worker to survive as it is for an unemployed citizen. This Labour Day, we are reminded that Zambians earning a living as teachers, health care workers, restaurant employees, retail workers, hospitality staff, police…...