President Hakainde Hichilema at this year’s Labour Day Celebrations at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka on May 1, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says people who stole did not do so to serve their ethnicity, adding that sometimes, they didn’t even steal for their wives but for their girlfriends. And President Hichilema says government remains consistent and steadfast in its quest to reform the pension system. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says it is important that employers, government and labour unions pay attention to the welfare of women. Speaking during Labour Day celebrations, Sunday, President Hichilema said corruption, whether committed in the past, present or future, would be treated the same. “Past…...